PM Modi awarded Legion of Merit by US President Trump for elevating US-India strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Legion of Merit by US President Donald Trump for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the medal on behalf of PM Modi, US National Security Advisor Robert C O’Brien said.

President Trump “presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership,” O’Brien said in a tweet.