PM Khan says Pakistan offered India to resolve Kashmir Issue

| By

SOURCE: BOL NEWS

Prime Minister Imran Khan (PM Khan) says Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology leading Modi government a big threat for minorities living in India. “RSS has a racist ideology, inspired by Hitler’s Nazism”, PM Khan says in an interview to Belgium Tv.The prime minister said that Pakistan offered India several times to resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir with dialogue, but Indian side always ran away from the table talks.

Commenting on Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror, he said thousands of Pakistanis sacrificed their lives in the war against terror and 2019 remained peaceful for Pakistan after 9/11.He said peace in Afghanistan can be brought through dialogues and first time in history a true way has been adopted for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said US is holding peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. Peace can restored only after success of talks between both the parties.Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan had reiterated that Pakistan is doing everything for the Afghan peace process.

He was addressing the International Conference to mark forty years of Afghan Refugees’ presence in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had said, the government and the security forces are on the same page concerning the matter related to Afghan peace process.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has for more than a year led talks between the Taliban and Washington, also attended the conference.He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about progress toward an eventual deal.

The US has “commitments from the Talibs on security issues,” he said.The Taliban, Afghanistan’s security forces and the US are supposed to be launching a seven-day “reduction in violence,” officials announced last week.

Furthermore The move is part of a confidence-building measure ahead of the announcement of a fuller deal.