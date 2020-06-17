PLA violated pullback commitment, we will defend borders: India

| By

SOURCE: TNN

India squarely blamed China for starting the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on Monday night which saw casualties on both sides and a serious escalation of hostilities with deaths in a border clash for the first time since Tulung La in 1975 when India lost over 10 men in a fight with Chinese troops.

In a statement almost 24 hours after the clashes in eastern Ladakh and hours after a Chinese statement, the MEA spokesperson rejected the charge that Indian troops had acted in a provocative manner and accused China of refusing to respect the agreement on deescalation reached on June 6. It was an indication that India would take bolder steps to get the Chinese off its territory, a move that may be translated on the ground in coming days.