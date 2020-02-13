Pilot safe as 3rd PAF trainer aircraft crashes in less than two months

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Wednesday while on a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, the PAF said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the PAF added that the pilot ejected safely before the crash “A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of [the] accident,” the press release said. This is the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed while on a routine training mission in less than two months.

Last Friday, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. The pilot had managed to eject safely in that incident as well.

Earlier in January, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft had lost their lives in the crash.