Philippines Planning to Arm it’s Jose Rizal-class frigate with BrahMos

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana recently confirmed that his country is set to order the BrahMos supersonic cruise-missile system from India in 2020 as part of the military’s modernization program. According to State-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA), the final contract is most likely to be signed by May 2020 for two batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

A missile battery is equivalent to three mobile autonomous launchers with three missile tubes each, said the PNA but the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system procured will be Truck Based Coastal BrahMos missile system but according to new PNA news reports, Philippines is also planning to arm its Jose Rizal-class frigate with BrahMos cruise missile system.

In 2016, the Philippines has signed a contract with South Korean firm Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of two brand new frigates for the Philippine Navy worth P15.74 billion. The ships are 107.5 meters long with a displacement of 2,600 tonnes are to be armed with South Korean developed SSM-700K Haeseong (C-Star) Anti-ship Missile which is a Sub-sonic cruise missile with a range of only 180 km.

Both Warships are still at the Sea trials stage at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and the Philippine Navy will be soon be visiting Major Indian warship to see BrahMos in action at a live drill. Philippines Army vice-commander Major General Reynaldo Aquino toured India’s INS Sahyadri when it had visited Manila last year and had discussed the possible sale of the BrahMos missile to the Philippine Army.

