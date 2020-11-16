Phase 2 of Malabar Naval Exercise with Aircraft Carrier Battle Groups to Begin Tomorrow

SOURCE: IANS

India, Australia, Japan and the US are all set for the second phase of the Malabar exercise with aircraft carriers battle groups in Northern Arabian Sea from Tuesday. It is the second phase of Malabar exercise in the Indian Ocean Region. The exercise will be conducted from November 17 to November 20.

The exercise will highlight enhanced convergence of views among the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcase their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

The exercise will witness joint operations, centred around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy.

The two carriers, along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies, would be engaged in high-intensity naval operations over four days.

“These exercises include cross-deck flying operations and advanced air defence exercises by MIG 29K fighters of Vikramaditya and F-18 fighters and E2C Hawkeye from Nimitz,” Commander Vivek Madhwal told IANS.

In addition, advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, seamanship evolutions and weapon firings will also be undertaken to further enhance inter-operability and synergy between the four friendly navies.

Apart from Vikramaditya and its fighter and helicopter air-wings, indigenous destroyers Kolkata and Chennai, stealth frigate Talwar, Fleet Support Ship Deepak and integral helicopters will also participate in the exercise, led by Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet.

“Indigenously built submarine Khanderi and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy will also showcase their capabilities during the exercise,” the officer said.

US Navy’s Strike Carrier Nimitz will be accompanied by cruiser Princeton and destroyer Sterett in addition to P8A maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by frigate Ballarat along with its integral helicopter. The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force will also participate in the exercise.

The first phase of Malabar exercise was conducted in the Bay of Bengal from November 3 to November 6.

The Malabar series of exercises, which began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992, has seen increasing scope and complexity over the years.