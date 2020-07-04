Pentagon lauds India for supporting Afghanistan-led peace process in the war-ravaged nation

The US Department of Defence has appreciated India’s role in Afghanistan and described it as the ‘largest donor’ of the south Asian war-ravaged nation. Pentagon, in its report published on Afghanistan, highlighted the strong bond shared between the two countries and said: ” India works with regional state actors, the Afghan Government, and Afghan power brokers to prevent transnational terrorist safe havens, and maintain access to Afghanistan as a gateway to Central Asian markets.”

“The Indian government does not support the Taliban politically and continues to support the Afghan government. India has reiterated its support for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled peace process,” it said.

India has traditionally had strong ties with Afghanistan and remains the largest regional donor to the country ($3 billion since 2001).

“Indian aid to Afghanistan focuses primarily on four main categories: humanitarian assistance; major infrastructure projects; small and community-based projects; and education and capacity development,” the report noted.

However, US also warned: ” A significant deterioration of security conditions in Afghanistan, however, may adversely affect the ability of India to provide aid.”