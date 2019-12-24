PCB chief Ehsan Mani claims India has far greater security risk than Pakistan

SOURCE: CATCH NEWS

As Test cricket finally returned to Pakistan after more than a decade, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani has said that at the moment “India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”. “We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Pakistan cricket team on Monday triumphed over Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test, thereby winning the two match Test series. The Test series was of great significance as it marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Interestingly, Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there. In 2009, when their tour was shortened by a terror attack on the team bus.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added.

Mani further tried to persuade Bangladesh, who are due to arrive in January for three T20I and two Tests.

“We’re in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only,” Mani said.”I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there’s no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others,” he added.

The statement from the PCB chaiman comes at a time when protests are rife in India over the Citizenship Amendment Act.