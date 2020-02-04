Payal Rajput to feature as first woman pilot of Indian Air Force in her next

By now, it is well known that director Jayanth C Paranjee has joined hands with debutante hero Nilesh for an upcoming action-thriller titled Narendra. In the film, Izabelle, a Brazilian model, will be seen in the role of a human rights defender. The film will also have Paayal Rajput in the role of the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force. Paayal, who made her Tollywood debut with RX100, stunned everyone with her striking performance in Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Venky Mama. Former WWE wrestler, The Great Khali, is making his Tollywood debut with this film and will be seen in a key role.

Set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan border, reports suggest that the film will narrate how an Indian boxer struggles in a Pakistani jail and the measures that he takes in order to escape from the prison. Even though the makers started the production last year, there were multiple hurdles that the makers faced to take the film to the next stage.

Media reports suggest that the team has completed about 80 percent of the shoot so far. Bollywood musician Ram Sampath known for films such as Delhi Belly, Talaash, Fukrey, Raees has been roped in to compose the music for this flick. The film is being produced by Eshaan Entertainments banner.