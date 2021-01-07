Paramilitary forces to use khadi rugs

Giving an impetus to the use of indigenous items, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be using ‘khadi durries’ (rugs) manufactured by the cottage industry.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will be procuring 1,71,520 cotton ‘khadi durries’ for use by the CAPF that functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The value of the order is Rs 8.5 crore. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard has been signed with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) by the ITBP.

ITBP is the first force among the CAPFs to procure supplies from the KVIC. Earlier, the ITBP had signed an agreement with the KVIC in July for the supply of 1,200 quintals of mustard oil to the ITBP with a total financial implication of Rs 1.74 crore.

The process of procuring khadi bed sheets and pillow covers from the KVIC for all CAPF hospitals is also underway, and it is expected that it will be procured in this financial year itself.