Pangong Tso: China again blames India for trespassing Line of Actual Control, fomenting trouble on border

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A day after Indian Army confirmed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried carried out “provocative military movements” on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counsellor Ji Rong, Tuesday, accused India of ‘provocative military movements’ to change status quo at the friction point in eastern Ladakh.

Commenting on the China-India border situation, Rong accused the Indian forces of stirred tension at the damaging peace and tranquility along the border areas.

The Chinese official warned the Indian authorities to stop all the provocative actions of its troops and ‘immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation’.

“On August 31, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level in consensus engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas. India’s move has grossly violated China’s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas. What India has done runs counter to the efforts made by both sides for a period of time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground, and China is resolutely opposed to this,” Ji Rong said.

“China has made solemn representations to the Indian side, urged the Indian side to strictly control and restrain its frontline troops, earnestly honor its commitments, immediately stop all the provocative actions, immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control, immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation,” the Chinese ambassador said.

According to the Indian Army, China carried out provocative military movements on southern bank of Pangong Tso on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. However, the Indian forces pre-empted PLA movement and thwarted the attempt.

Commenting on the fresh Chinese provocation incident, Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said, “On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military & diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.”

The Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity and thwarted Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground, he said.