Pak’s Khalistani leader Chawla honoured by PSGPC, ETPB

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and its parent body Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) recently honoured pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla. Chawla was removed from PSGPC last year, after India had exerted pressure on Pakistan over his links with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The move had come as India had refused to sign the agreement on Kartarpur corridor if Chawla continued to be a member of the committee.

Chawla posted a picture on his Facebook account of his being honoured by ETPB additional secretary Tariq Wazir and PSGPC president Satwant Singh. A source in intelligence said the move showed that Chawla was still an integral part of PSGPC and ETPB, as he was still being honoured by the two bodies.

Chawla first came to limelight after he uploaded his photographs with Hafiz Saeed. After India objected to Pakistan including ‘controversial elements’ in its 10-member committee of PSGPC, Islamabad dissolved the panel and replaced all members.

A few days later, Chawla was also removed as non-official member of ETPB.Chawla, who is the chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sangat, had been vocal against India and had a role in anti-India demonstrations. The pro-Khalistani Sikh leader from Nankana Sahib had also uploaded a video threatening the president of Shiv Sena (Taksali), Surinder Suri, with dire consequences.

The source informed that since ISI-controlled ETPB used Chawla, a former small-time haqim (practitioner of local medicine), for instigating Sikhs and holding anti-India demonstration, his removal from the two bodies was just a cosmetic change. “But he has always been present during important events at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He has also been allotted a room at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex, Kartapur Sahib,” said the source.