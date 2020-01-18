Pak’s Information Ministry Praises Indian Journalist Rana Ayyub For Criticising PM Modi

| By

SOURCE : REPUBLIC TV

Interfering yet again in India’s internal matter, Pakistan on Friday has praised an Indian journalist for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan’s official information Twitter handle of Information and Broadcasting ministry stated that its special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has appreciated Indian Journalist Rana Ayyub. Pakistan, further, claimed that she has been successful in “exposing the fascist agenda of Modi.” It went on to say that Ayyub has executed her responsibilities as a journalist “with bravery.”

Taking to Twitter, Awan in a series of tweet made sensational allegations against the Modi government. She then appreciated the efforts of Ayyub to expose “Modi’s fascist agenda and barbarism”. Raising the Kashmir issue yet again, she claimed that it has been turned into a prison. Even as the Indian government has announced that broadband facility has been restored in the valley, she claimed there is an internet, mobile phones, landlines and media ban.

Pak quoted Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah

This is not the first time that Pakistan has praised and quoted Indian journalists and politicians. After India abrogated Article 370 in August last year, thus integrating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had submitted a 115-page dossier at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

It had then quoted Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in its cover page. It also included statements of the likes of Shehla Rashid, Arundhati Roy, Kavita Krishnan who had spoken against India’s decision to revoke Article 370. “It’s been 20 days since the people of J&K had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition and Press got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

The dossier also quoted Omar Abdullah’s statement released on August 5. The statement said: “GOI’s unilateral and shocking decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against Kashmiris. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional. A long & tough battle lies ahead. We are ready. “