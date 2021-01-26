Pakistan’s terror plot exposed; temples, security installations on target in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan’s notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to revive terror groups and target temples in Jammu and Kashmir to create a communal divide in the country, Times Now has learnt from its sources. The ISI is also planning to launch terror attacks on security installations to boost the morale of the terrorists, who have been hit hard by India’s counter-terror operations.

Times Now’s Pradeep Dutta reported that Jammu region seems to be on the terror radar of Pakistan and to revive the terrorist activities it has tasked its Jammu and Kashmir Ghzanavi force, which directly acts under the command of Kashmir cell of Pakistan’s spy agency.

On January 13, there was a meeting at Pakistan Army Brigade headquarters in Kotli which was led by Major Kamran of ISI and during this meeting, they made a proper plan on how to carry out terror attacks on January 26 in Jammu region for which they are trying to activate terror modules in Poonch and Rajouri.

The ISI is trying to plan terror attacks on the temples to create a communal divide in India. The terrorists are also planning target security installation in an attempt to avenge their leaders’ killing and make their presence felt in J&K.

ISI is trying to push the terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and also providing GPS, navigation systems to these terrorists.

Earlier this month, two terrorists, Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik were arrested by Jammu Police. Both were found to be working under the guidance of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Two AK-47, 1 pistol, 16 grenades, 19 AK-Magazines, 269 live bullets and 2 magazines were found in their possession.

The arrest of the two terror operatives was considered to be a major catch as both during their interrogation revealed that the arms recovered from them were dropped by Pakistani Rangers with the help of drones in Vijaypur area in Samba sector.