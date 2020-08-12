Pakistan’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi postpones press briefing after remarks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks against the Organisation of Islamic Conference led by Saudi Arabia for its inaction on the Kashmir issue has strained the relations between the two countries.

Qureshi postponed his press conference on Tuesday for the second time as Saudi has reacted strongly against his statements. Pakistan’s foreign minister is said to have called the press conference to explain his statements to defuse tensions between the country. However, it seems like Pakistan plans to do more than just a press conference.

Last week, Qureshi, during a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers, asked OIC to stop “stop dilly-dallying” on the matter of Kashmir.

“I am once again respectfully telling OIC that a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers is our expectation. If you cannot convene it, then I’ll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris,” he had told a TV channel.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Qureshi’s remarks were well under the diplomatic norms.

Pakistan has urged foreign ministers for convening the meeting of the 57-member bloc of Muslim countries, the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN since India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August.

Last year, Pakistan skipped the Kuala Lampur summit on a request of Saudi Arabia and Qureshi has urged Riyadh to “show leadership on the issue”.

“We have our own sensitivities. You have to realise this. Gulf countries should understand this,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi cleared that his statements were not given emotionally and fully understood the implications of his statement. “It’s right, I’m taking a position despite our good ties with Saudi Arabia.”