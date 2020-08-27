Pakistan’s Kashmir statement not to be on record as it was not made in UNSC, clarifies UNSC president

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, President of the United Nations Security Council has clarified that the statement released by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York on August 24, will not go on record since it was not made by Pakistani envoy Munir Akram at a recently held UNSC session.

On Monday, the Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram gave a statement at a Security Council debate on ‘Report of the Secretary-General on Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions’.

Sources have told India Today TV that through informal communication, “Indonesia, currently president of the UN Security Council, clarified to India that the Pak statement will not go on record at UNSC”.

India had informally sought clarification on whether non-members were invited to the debate that was supposed to be confined to members only (P5+10 non-permanent members).

The clarification came on Tuesday morning after India put out a statement exposing Pakistan’s lies in: ‘Statement by Ambassador Munir Akram at the Open Debate of the Security Council on the Report of the Secretary-General on the Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions (24 August 2020)’.

Statement by Ambassador Munir Akram, @PakistanPR_UN at the Open Debate of the Security Council on the Report of the Secretary-General on the Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions

The Indian side broke down the fake statement into five parts beginning by rubbishing the claim that the remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council.

The UN Security Council Session on Monday was not open to non-members. Pakistan’s envoy Munir Akram couldn’t have delivered the statement since the country is not a member of the 15-member body.

The Indian side in a statement put out Pakistan’s five lies:

Lie 1: “We have been the target of cross-border terrorism for decades”. A lie repeated a hundred times will not become true. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India! Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan.

Lie 2: The claim that Pakistan has decimated al-Qaeda from the region. Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a “martyr”.

Lie 3: Pakistan makes the laughable claim that India has hired terrorists as mercenaries to hit them. Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism which has made the world suffer due to its actions, this claim is nothing short of being preposterous!

Lie 4: Indians in the 1267 sanctions list. The 1267 Sanctions list is public, and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence, and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention.

Lie 5: Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about the internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is less than 3 per cent, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing. This is in addition to false allegations about India’s sovereign actions in the Union Territory of J&K, which are for the welfare of the people.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has been caught spreading fake news on the floor of the house of the world body. The photograph of an injured Gaza girl whose face was peppered with alleged rubber pellets has not been forgotten.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, during the UN General Assembly session on September 29, held up that photograph and portrayed it as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim in India.

This lie of Pakistan claiming to have delivered a statement at a session where they were not invited, has come as a shock to many since the proceedings of the UNSC are taken very seriously and any breach of confidence or false claims, even more seriously.