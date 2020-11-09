Pakistan’s ISI to use pro-Khalistan terrorists to smuggle arms into India: Intelligence agencies

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Indian Intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) are on reconnaissances mission, a preliminary survey to gain information, to discover new routes to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.

The agency warned that Pakistan’s ISI is most likely to utilise pro-Khalistani terrorists for arms smuggling via multi state’s International Border in India.

The latest inputs from intelligence agencies stated that ISI had instructed Pakistan-based pro-Khalistani terrorist groups to utilize and establish smuggling channels on International Border of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir to smuggle weapons into Indian territory.