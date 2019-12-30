Pakistan’s ISI planning to honey trap security forces personnel through social media: MHA sources

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has devised a new plan to honey trap Indian security forces personnel through Facebook and other social media platforms, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said.

MHA sources told Zee Media that the whole operation is being spearheaded by a senior ISI officer. Sources added that India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon reveal the details of this conspiracy by Pakistan’s ISI. It is learnt that MHA will also submit a report of the probe undertaken by different agencies in honeytrap cases to the NIA.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has banned the use of social networking platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for all its personnel within naval areas. The Indian Navy has also passed an order stating that smartphones will not be allowed on board ships and naval airbases bases anymore. The order issued on December 27 comes days after the arrest of eight persons, including seven Navy personnel from Vishakhapatnam and a Hawala operator from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in a spy ring with links to Pakistan. Sources said that some of the Navy personnel were honey-trapped by Pakistani agents.

The spy ring was busted by Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department in association with Central Intelligence Agencies and Naval Intelligence. According to sources, the Pakistani spies had targeted the naval personnel using some social networking sites and they later blackmailed them into leaking confidential information related to India’s security.