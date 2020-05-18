Pakistan’s anti-minority plank stands exposed as Hindus cry for help against forcible conversions

SOURCE: Jagran News

Even amid the coronavirus crisis, the Hindu community in Pakistan continues to face the extremist ire of Pakistani populace. The latest being an unprecedented attack on the minority community’s right to practice its faith, in the country’s impoverished hinterland in Sindh province.

A video went viral on social media, which shows the members of minority Bheel community protesting against their forced conversion to Islam in Hala district, Matiari, Sindh. This development has prompted the Pakistan Hindu Council chief and Tehreek-e-Insaf party lawmaker, Dr Ramesh Vankwani, to ‘demand’ an inquiry into the incident against the forced conversion, the WION reported.

Hindus in Sindh province have alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat group tortured them and destroyed their properties in villages around Nasurpur area of Matiar in the province.

The videos which went viral show some the protesters from minority community shouting that they will prefer to die than leave their religion and embrace Islam.

“We will prefer to die but will never ever convert to Islam,” women, children holding hand-written posters against the #TablighiJamaat were seen protesting in Nasur Pur, Matiar – news agency IANS reported.

In another video, a Hindu woman is seen protesting that her son has been kidnapped by the Jamaat members as she pleaded them to release her son.

The victims have said that when their houses were being destroyed they were told that if they want to live there they have to convert to Islam.

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) stated in its recent reports about the motivated attempts to forcibly convert members of Pakistan’s minorities – mainly the Hindu and Christian communities.

Hindus form the largest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, as reported by the WION, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. Majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where in recent years, the exodus of Hindu community to India has spiked manifold due to forcible conversion, disappearance and killings of Hindu citizens of the country.