Pakistanis are wrong. Indian Army’s videos of LoC bunker hits are real, not from Syria

SOURCE: THE PRINT

The Indian Army Friday shared several videos showing anti-tank guided missiles and rockets hitting Pakistani bunkers across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in heavy shelling.

The Indian Army’s videos show destruction of Pakistani bunkers across the LoC in Uri, Keran, Naugaon, Gurez and Kupwara regions of Jammu and Kashmir. A screenshot of the operation showing the destruction of Pakistani positions has now gone viral in the neighbouring country’s media, with text beneath the image claiming it’s from a 2019 video of explosions in Syria.

Several Pakistani handles have shared the screenshot.

Some Indian handles also questioned the veracity of the videos.

Pakistani handles have also shared another screenshot tweeted by one Vikram Rajput claiming that it is of a Pakistani captain who died in the strike.

Fact check

ThePrint’s fact checker has found that the image being shared by Pakistani media is an altered version of the Indian Army video screenshot. The image has been edited and text taken from a video of explosions in Syria has been placed below.

The Syrian explosion video from last year is available on YouTube, and has a logo on the top right corner, which the viral image doesn’t have.

None of the Pakistani handles that have shared the altered image gave a link of the old Syrian video. Only the single image has been circulated.

The original Syrian video also does not have the clip (or frame) that was shared by the Indian Army Friday. The InVid tool was used to check the video shared by the Army, and it was found that the clip was not posted or uploaded anywhere before it was released by the force.

The image by Twitter user Rajput, which has been shared by nearly 2,000 times, was also found to be fake. It is a picture of Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir.