Pakistani woman killed in Indian firing on Kashmir LoC: Pakistan army

SOURCE: Xinhua

Pakistan army said on Monday that a woman was killed in Indian forces’ firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region. An army statement released on Monday morning said that Indian army troops “initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations” in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the LoC, and “deliberately targeting civilian population.”

A woman was killed while an eight-year-old girl was injuried, the statement added. The injured child was evacuated and being provided with medical care, the statement said. Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region. However, both sides have routinely exchanged fire and accused each other of ceasefire violations.

Tension has been heightened after India lifted the special status for Indian-controlled Kashmir in August last year. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response.