Pakistani terror groups in J&K asked to launch attack on Anti-China protest

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Amid India’s ongoing tension with China, Pakistani terror groups presence in Jammu and Kashmir has instructed to launch attack on Anti-China protest.

A recent intelligence input revealed that ISI has instructed the separatist militant group Hizbul Mujahedeen to launch terror attack on anti-China protest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The input indicates that Pakistan based Hizbul Mujahedeen is planning to target BJP leaders in Kashmir for organizing protest march against Chinese attack in Galwan valley.

The intelligence agency also revealed that Hijbul Mujahedeen has launched mission “clean out ” under which anyone who joins BJP in Kashmir will be under their traget.