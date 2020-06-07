Pakistani television host claims PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with American adventurist Cynthia Ritchie

In yet another explosive revelation, Pakistani television host Ali Saleem, aka Begum Nawazish Ali has claimed that American adventurist Cynthia Dawn Ritchie once told him that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her. Ali Saleem who is known by his alter ego Begum Nawazish Ali said that Ritchie was once very close to him and had even shared a room with him in the past during which she confided in him and mentioned that Imran Khan had offered to have sex with her.

Yesterday, Ritchie in a Facebook Live claimed that former interior minister Rahman Malik raped her in President Palace in Islamabad and also alleged that former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani and former Minister for Health Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandled her.

Ritchie claimed that she had been raped by Malik in 2011 “around the time of Osama bin Laden’s killing”. After Ritchie’s accusations, the PPP leader’s spokesman issued a statement calling her allegations “baseless, shameful, and inappropriate”.

The spokesperson further said, “Ritchie made the inappropriate allegations against Rehman Malik upon the instigation of a certain individual or a group.”

In her Facebook Live, the American adventurist had said she had all the evidence to prove her claims.

Ritchie has been sharing scandalous photographs of PPP leaders

Meanwhile, Ali Saleem further said that he had no sympathies for Rahman Malik as he was the man in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security on the day of her murder and instead of probing him, President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior minister.

However, Saleem claimed that Cynthia never talked to me about being raped by Rehman Malik.

A PPP leader had recently urged the government to expel Ritchie for “hateful and slanderous comments” against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto saying it was “causing provocation and deep resentment among the leaders, workers and supporters of the party.”

Ritchie, who is close to the Pakistani ruling establishment, has also been sharing scandalous photographs of PPP leaders.