Pakistani senator calls for Army-backed 'Jihad' in Afghanistan and Kashmir

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A video clip of Pakistani Senator Muhammad Ali Saif is going viral on Twitter where he has said that Pakistan should wage ‘Jihad’ in Afghanistan and Kashmir for its independence from India.

The senator, during his address in Senate, slammed his fellow Senators for protesting against wars. “For the sake of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), please read History. Wage Jihad in Kashmir for its independence, Pakistan Army will support you. Wage Jihad in Afghanistan, nobody is stopping you,” Naya Daur quoted him as saying.

‘Pick up the gun, fight in Afghanistan and Pakistan army will stand behind you’

Taunting his colleagues Saif said that they start protesting even before the initiation of war.

“Pick up the gun, fight in Afghanistan and Pakistan army will stand behind you,” he said.

His statement led to widespread criticism on social media.

Pakistani politician Ali Wazir condemned the statement saying, “We condemn the statement of Senator Barrister Saif in Senate of Pakistan that Pakistani extremist elements must enter in Kashmir and Afghanistan to fight while Pakistan Army will provide backup support to these elements.”