Pakistani-origin Bollywood event producer based in US has deep links with Army and Imran Khan’s PTI

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A Pakistani-origin Bollywood event promoter based in the United States has deep links with the Pakistani military establishment, ministers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and a TV channel. Rehan Siddiqi met key army officials in the Lahore Cantonment during his visit to Pakistan in May 2019 to sign a deal with Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed of the famous band ‘Junoon’, based out of Lahore. However, as per intelligence reports after meeting with the singer he also met key Pakistani army officials.

Siddiqi is also a partner with Pakistan’s Geo TV in hosting shows abroad, top intelligence sources told IANS.

Hosted anti-India talks on his radio show

As per the report, at the behest of a PTI minister who had visited the US Siddiqi’s Houston based 106.1 Hum FM radio hosted a series of talks with anti-India content.

In a recent tweet, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda hinted about Siddiqi’s ISI connections and his business links with some Bollywood personalities.

It was also reported that when Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) made an announcement on April 12 that no member of FWICE will work with any Pakistani singer or artiste, Siddiqi established contacts with some big stars of Bollywood to join hands with Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Along with Siddiqi, who is known for his anti-India stance, Srinagar-born Tony Ashai regularly spews venom against India on Twitter.

Ashai has visited Pakistan several times and has close ties with the Pakistani deep state and the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rehan Siddiqi is very close to some of the big names in Bollywood

As per the Indian intelligence reports, Siddiqi is very close to some of the big names in Bollywood and has organised over 400 concerts in the US.

The Indian Intelligence believes that funds raised from such events are allegedly directed to fund and promote Kashmir-related anti-India propaganda in the United States.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already taken action against Siddiqi and he has been blacklisted along with his close associates Rakesh Kaushal and Darshan Mehta.

The MHA’s decision comes after recommendations by the Consulate General of India, Houston.