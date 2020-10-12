Pakistani National/LeT terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saiffulah was among two terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rambagh area on Monday (October 12).

Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. According to security forces, Saifullah was involved in Nowgam attack recently in which 2 CRPF personnel were martyred. He was also involved in September 24 attack in Chadoora in which an ASI of CRPF lost his life.

“One Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT trapped, operation underway. Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September, & the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which 2 personnel lost their lives,” said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Talking to Zee Media, a Jammu and Kashmir police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF in Rambagh area of Srinagar after receiving a specific input.