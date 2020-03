Pakistani national apprehended by Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A Pakistani national has been apprehended by Army in forward area of Balakot sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. A police officer said that 20-year-old Fariyad Ali is a resident of Kotli in Pakistan. He was apprehended by the army in the forward area along Line of Control in Balakote sector.

“Fariyad is being questioned and investigations in this connection is under way,” added the police officer.