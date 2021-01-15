Pakistani military says Indian fire kills soldier in Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: Associated Press

Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have opened fire across the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a soldier. A statement from the military says Pakistani troops returned fire on Thursday in response to India’s unprovoked violation of the 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi but the the two sides routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in Kashmir, which is a split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.