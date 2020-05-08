Pakistani Media stunned by India talking about POK and Gilgit-Baltistan

India’s aim to turn tables on Pakistan on Kashmir and by regularly making comments on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit-Baltistan which both belonged to the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and has been under illegal occupation of Pakistan from 1947 tribal raids backed by Pakistani military have miffed Pakistani media which have seen role reversal for the first time.

Pakistani Analytics have been commenting that India now eyes POK and Gilgit-Baltistan region after it annexed and scrapped autonomy of the state last August and might do a military intervention in these areas soon to turn tables on Pakistan. Some Pakistani Analytics was also urging the Pakistani military to provide basic arms training to the locals in the region so that it can be used to defend if Indian forces do attack. Regular cease-firing near LOC and effective response by the Indian Army have created panic like situation in the Pakistani media many warning about the possible military attack by India in this region to reoccupy what India has been claiming to be their land.

Statements made by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh that any further talks with Pakistan will only happen in a contest of Pakistan vacating POK and Gilgit-Baltistan has rattled Pakistani military and many Pakistani Analytics have been urging Pakistani establishment and Selected Prime Minister not to fall in the trap of mediation by western powers which might back India on Kashmir, POK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s attempts to raise Kashmir in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and pass an anti-India resolution on Kashmir have fallen flat and most of the countries are seen backing India rather than Pakistan on Kashmir issue. Pakistani Analytics see lack of movement at the International front has bolden India which may now eye-grabbing of POK and Gilgit-Baltistan amid Chinese virus pandemic.

Recent statements by Pakistani Foreign Office warning India not to do any irresponsible act without naming what act they are talking about shows the nervousness of the Pakistani establishment and Selected PM who has been trying to grab International attention and have been urging India to back off and also be taken to task for things which they believe is genocide.

India’s officials talking about POK and Gilgit-Baltistan are making Pakistani establishment and Selected PM nervous as the focus also shifts from Kashmir to other regions of the state which are also disputed. Pakistan has made attempts to show POK and Gilgit-Baltistan as settled matter while it keeps showing Kashmir has only one not settled. Pakistan’s see this has serious attempts by India to not give any leverage to Pakistan if and when both sides are forced to talk by International powers.

