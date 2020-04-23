Pakistani journalist falls for fake Omani Princess account that criticises India, even after bio is changed to ‘parody’

SOURCE: FREE PRESS JOURNAL

A number of people have fallen for the fake account of the Omani Princess HH Dr Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said, who has been tweeting about Muslims getting prosecuted in India. The tweet from the fake account states – “Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian Govt doesn’t stop the persecution of Muslims, then 1million workers living in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman. @narendramodi”

While the account may have over 85,000 followers, the bio was recently edited to say that it was a parody account. However, this did not stop Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir from retweeting a tweet the ‘Princess’ had shared.

“Indian PM @narendramodi creating problems for his countrymen working in other countries statement from Princess @SayyidaMona is reflection of growing anger against Modi policies his hatred against Muslims may force friends of India in Middle East to reconsider their policies,” he tweeted.

WION journalist Palki Sharma, while pointing out that the account was fake, also alleged that a number of Pakistanis were creating fake Twitter accounts to pose as Saudi Arabians to target the Indian government.

HH Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said is the Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Cooperation Sultan Qaboos University. She is the daughter of Sayyid Fahad bin Mahmood Al-Said, the Deputy Prime Minister of Oman. She is not on Twitter.

There is an online war inciting hate over decimation faced by Muslims in India and Hindus in Middle East, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, currently stuck in Dubai was mocked for his 3-year-old Azaan tweet. In 2017, singer Sonu courted controversy when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard, and called the forced religiousness in India as ‘gundagardi’.