Pakistani Foreign Minister takes a dig at India over JNU violence

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while briefing the National Assembly (NA) about Islamabad’s stance on the aggravating US Iran conflict, took a dig at India over the recent violent attack at JNU campus in New Delhi. Addressing the National Assembly, Qureshi said the attack on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a reminder of growing intolerance in India.

“Chilling attack on students and teachers at JNU yesterday is yet another reminder of growing intolerance in India. Campuses in India now face unchecked wrath of RSS mobs while the police collude with their insanity,” Qureshi said. Qureshi used the opportunity to lash out at India, calling the JNU attack a result of empowerment handed over to fascist ideology.

Qureshi detailed Pakistan’s stance on the ongoing US-Iran conflict, that has gained serious attention after the killing of Iran’s top commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike and opening up an angry reaction from Iran.

Qureshi said that Pakistan will not become party to the any regional conflict.”I have contacted the foreign ministers of major powers in the region. I have talked in detail with the Iran foreign minister and presented Pakistan’s stance on the incident,” he said.

“The situation in the Middle East is very sensitive, fluid and concerning,” he added.Qureshi said that a conflict between US-Iran would have negative and dangerous effects on the region along with Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi urged that Pakistan would not allow its territory to be used against any other country for terrorism.”Pakistan backs principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN charter,” he said.