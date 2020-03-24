Pakistani Defense analyst sees Indian conspiracy in Wuhan Virus case in Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: Anand SG / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Pakistani Defense analyst Maria Sultan who also heads Director General South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University, in a recent interview with Pakistani News Media has said that the detection of the Wuhan Virus in Kashmir shows that the Indian state is spreading the virus in the region amid lock-down and chaos to inflict casualties in the region.

The insurgency-torn region reported its first case of corona virus recently but has been relatively unaffected by the virus and many have said that due to restrictions it has seen such low cases in the valley.Pakistan recently used the SAARC video conference on corona virus to raise Kashmir and called for the lifting of ‘lock-down’. Sultan said that due to lock-down it was impossible for Kashmiri locals to be inflected by the virus and blamed the Indian Government for bringing the virus to the region.

Amid mist of propaganda, Maria Sultan completely sidelined crucial information that many Kashmiri have visited Iran recently for religious gathering and some students have also traveled from Pakistan, Bangladesh and even from Wuhan till recently.

Disclaimer : Articles published under ” MY TAKE ” are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. IDRW.ORG is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDRW.ORG and IDRW.ORG does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. article is for information purposes only and not intended to constitute professional advice .

Article by Anand SG , cannot be republished Partially or Full without consent from Writer or idrw.org

Note: If you have personal opinion and want to contribute for” MY TAKE ”on Defence matters kindly email us at idrw.org@gmail.com