Pakistan wants to play against India, but it’s difficult because of the Modi Government: Shahid Afridi

| By

SOURCE: CricTracker

Shoaib Akhtar, the former pacer recently suggested a fund-raising series between India and Pakistan in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. But the likes of Kapil Dev, Rajiv Shukla and Zaheer Abbas felt that the series won’t go ahead looking at the current situation and playing cricket would put players in risk. Now, Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan all-rounder has come out in defence of Rawalpindi express and launched a scathing attack on the current Indian government.

It is known that the political tension between India and Pakistan has ruled out the possibility of any cricketing series between these two countries. Both the nations were last involved in an ODI series back in 2012. Since then they have played against each other only in ICC tournaments.

Negativity is coming from them, says Shahid Afridi

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi took a dig against the Indian government while stating that Pakistan always wants to play cricket with India. And pointed out that it doesn’t happen due to the negativity of the Modi government, it is not possible at the moment. Pakistan is moving forward with a positive approach and India is expected to take a positive step forward in the future according to Afridi.

“We want to play against India, but it’s difficult in this situation because of the Modi Government as there is negativity coming from them. Pakistan has always been positive but India also has to take a positive step towards us,” Shahid Afridi said as quoted by PakPassion.

The former player also recited that cricket has always brought India and Pakistan closer. So, he agrees with the suggestion of Shoaib Akhtar for organizing games between the two countries. He also added the fact that it will be tough to organize as they don’t know if India wants to play or not.

“Relations with India should be better as cricket has always brought Pakistan & India closer. I agree with Shoaib Akhtar, we should have matches but it’ll be a big challenge to organise as we don’t know where they’d be held or if India wants to play,” he added.