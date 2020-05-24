Pakistan wants peace, FM Qureshi tells India

SOURCE: ARY NEWS

Reiterating that Pakistan wants peace, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday the country will give a befitting response to India if it resorts to any misadventure.

Talking to the media after offering Eidul Fitr prayers in Multan, he stated in clear terms that Pakistan’s policy of restraint should not be taken as weakness. India may launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to distract world attention from its own internal situation. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he contacted the General Secretaries of the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), drawing their attention towards gross human rights violations in India-Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

He added India has increased oppression in the disputed region under the garb of COVID-19 outbreak.

The foreign minister urged the world to take note of New Delhi’s inhuman treatment of Muslims in Kashmir and India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan sent out Eid greetings to the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: “Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian forces..”