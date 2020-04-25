Pakistan using smugglers and its underworld for planning attack in India through sea route: Intel agencies

Even amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Pakistan has been fanning its nefarious activities by planning to launch an attack in India with the help of Pakistan-based underworld and smuggling groups using sea route, according to inputs by intelligence agencies. According to inputs, Pakistani agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may target the west coast or valuable Indian assets in the high seas. The plan is to utilise the Pakistani underworld or small smuggling group elements who have recently expressed interest in a small port area on the Arabian Sea in Sindh province of Pakistan.

This area, besides being in close proximity to India’s coast, is also considered part of a preferred maritime smuggling route. Pakistani agencies are not only helping them in establishing their setups on these ports but also give them combat training.

On April 12, Pakistan Maritime security agency had fired on Indian fishing boats in which one Indian fisherman was injured. Recently, there have been multiple cases of seizures of narcotics in high seas adjoining Indian coast, Sri Lanka and the Maldives from Pakistan-origin boats. As per intelligence sources, these boast also carried some amount of ammunition with them.

As the world battles the pandemic, Pakistan has not changed its strategy and continues to plan attacks on India. Pakistan has been continuously violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. It has also been sending terrorists inside India.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had asserted that Pakistan has been exporting COVID-19 patients to India. Calling it a matter of concern, Singh had said that it has come to light that Pakistan, which was earlier only sending terrorists, has now also started sending coronavirus infected people.

The DGP added that these people will spread the infection. He also called for precaution in this matter. “Pakistan is exporting coronavirus patients. It is true that something like this has come to light and it is a matter of concern. Till now, Pakistan has been exporting terrorists but now Pakistan will also export coronavirus patients. They will come here and spread the infection among the people here. Precaution is needed, it is a matter of concern,” the DGP had said.

It has also ramped up its evil activities against India on social media platforms. A fake Twitter account used by ISI to spread false news about India in the Gulf states has been suspended. The suspended Twitter account is @idanialusaf, it was impersonating Noura bint Faisal, a princess of Saudi Arabia by creating a fake ID named @NouraAlSaud and was involved in anti-India propaganda operated from Pakistan.

Twitter suspends an account if it has been reported as violating the micro-blogging platform’s rules surrounding abuse. The account can be suspended on it is indulges in abusive behaviour, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts.

Indian security agencies say ISI has been spreading hatred against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gulf countries by using several fake accounts on social media platforms. The intelligence agencies have prepared a dossier of Pakistan’s involvement in activities of spreading anti-India messages through fake or hacked accounts on social media. Investigators revealed that fake accounts are being created in the name of royal family members of Gulf countries to spread hatred about India.