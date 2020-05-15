Pakistan Taking Steps to Ensure Review of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Foreign Office

SOURCE: PTI

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was taking steps as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ensure the review of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Also Read – Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif get into Twitter battle with Pakistanis over Kulbhusan Jadhav

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay. Also Read – Kulbhusan Jadhav row: India has a strong case to put before ICJ against Pakistan.

Jadhav, the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

“Pakistan has granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and is processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by ICJ in its Judgment, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly briefing when asked to comment on a recent statement by Harish Salve, the Indian counsel in the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

Farooqui said that on humanitarian grounds, Pakistan even arranged meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife.

Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations and will continue doing so, she said.