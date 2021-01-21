Pakistan successfully test-fires long-range Shaheen-3 missile

| By

SOURCE: TRIBUNE PK

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-3 surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometres, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“The flight test was aimed at the revalidating various design and tech parameters of weapon system,” the military’s media wing said. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs have congratulated scientists engineers.

Defence experts say the missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads to a range of 2,750km.

On December 30, the Pakistan Navy had demonstrated combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). The launched missiles successfully engaged intended targets, a statement issued by the PN said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest. He expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy to defend national maritime interests.