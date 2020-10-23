Pakistan safe haven for terrorists, hasn’t taken action against Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar: India on FATF

India on Thursday yet again lambasted Pakistan for failing to take action against United Nations-designated terrorists such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba head Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, which are provided shelter by the neighbouring country.

Commenting on the possibility of Pakistan continuing to remaining on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the ministry of external affairs ministry said that Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items so far out of the 27 action items given to them under their action plan. Six important action items yet to be addressed.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that it is a well-known fact that Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorist entities and individuals.

“As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc,” Srivastava said.

Srivastava further hit out at Pakistan for resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and help infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side. As per the MEA spokesperson, Pakistani forces have carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations till date, this year.

Pakistan forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations and often these violations happen from civilian areas to support infiltration of terrorists across LoC. This year, till date Pakistani forces have carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations, the MEA said.

The MEA further stated that Pakistan continues to aid cross border terrorism and the smuggling of arms and narcotic substances have spilled over to the International Boundary. “We have also witnessed that Pakistan’s aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotic substances have spilled over to the International Boundary including through usage of drones and quadcopters,” he said.