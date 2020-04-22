Pakistan reportedly starts receiving VT4 main battle tanks from China

| By

SOURCE: News Defense Global Security army industry

Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), is reportedly starting to deliver new VT4 main battle tanks to Pakistan which should receive at least 100 units.

In mid-April 2020, at the Chinese tank factory located in Baotou, Inner Mongolia province, the ceremony of shipping the first batch of VT4 main battle tanks fitted with explosive reactive armor (ERA) to “a foreign customer” obviously believed to be Pakistan as, in 2019, this country had selected the VT4 tank in the framework of the acquisition program of at least 100 new MBTs.

The MBT-3000, also named VT4 for the export version, is a new generation of main battle tank designed and manufactured by NORINCO. According to this company, the MBT-3000 benefits from the latest technology for main battle tanks specially designed to meet the challenge of high-tech warfare. Its overall performance and combat capability put this tank among the most advanced ones in the world.

The MBT-3000 was unveiled for the first time to the public at the International Defense Exhibition Eurosatory in June 2012. At the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition 2014, NORINCO showed for the first time a real model of its new main battle tank. In August 2012, Norinco received diplomats, military officials and defense contractors from 44 countries for a demonstration of its latest tank in export version. At the defense Exhibition AAD 2014 in Pretoria, Namibia’s deputy Defense minister showed interest in the VT4. In January 2018, the Royal Thai Army conducted tests of the VT4 at the Royal Thai Army Cavalry Center located at Adisorn military camp, in Saraburi; Thailand then purchased 28 VT4s and its cabinet approved the repurchase of 10 additional units; more are expected to follow. In July 2019, Pakistan selected the new Chinese tank, of which at least 100 units should replace older MBTs, as the indigenous Al Khalid II is still under development; the first units were delivered in mid-April 2020.