‘Pakistan Rattled By Anti-terror Success In Kashmir’: Lt. General BS Raju Of Chinar Corps

In a no-holds-barred interview with Republic TV, Lt. General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps Commander, which looks after the Kashmir region and the highly active Line of Control (LoC) exposed the nefarious activities of Pakistan. In the last few months, there has been an escalation in violence in the Valley.

The security forces have carried out 27 operations in the last four months, neutralising 64 terrorists and apprehending a large number of over ground workers (OGW). The top commander, in an exclusive interview, elaborates on the Pakistan link. “This time the new phePnomena that have come to the fore is Pakistan’s attempt to infiltrate terrorists little earlier than normal. The months of December when the terrain is difficult and typically we haven’t seen much infiltration. But this time it is special. Pakistan has put a very focused effort to start early infiltration,” says Lt. Gen BS Raju.

Hizbul leadership eliminated

This summer the Indian security forces have carried out very sensitive operations leading to the elimination of the top leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen. The killing of Riyaz Naikoo has sent jitters across the border.

“Any elimination of the leadership will have a ripple effect. In the case of the last operation in which the head of Hizbul Mujahideen has definitely rattled Pakistan. Immediately after the elimination of the top leader of Hizbul, there was a certain amount of disarray and confusion among the terrorist tanzeems within the valley. We got some reports of infighting. Of late they are back. They have elected a new leader. The bottom line is we will continue with our operation professionally,” added Lt. Gen BS Raju.

Situation in the Valley stable

According to the Chinar Corps commander, the situation in the Valley is stable and the stability is a direct consequence of the synergised operations that are being carried out by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and other CAPF who are operating on the ground.

“At this stage I would like to raise one thing of concern and importance that is the propaganda, misinformation, and fear-mongering that is being propounded by Pakistan. This particular issue is being coordinated by the ISPR. Pakistan is very good at propaganda. The mechanism is in place. The DG ISPR is part of it. The proxies have amplified this. As commander on the ground, I can tell you everything is under control.”

On increased ceasefire violations, the top commander said, “It is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire to push in more terrorists. We are prepared on the LoC.” He also spoke of the emergence of new fronts like The Resistance Force. “This new tanzeem is a rebranding of LeT. LeT is trying to rebrand. On the ground it will not make any major difference,” he said.

Pakistan is a state at war

On COVID management in Pakistan, BS Raju said, “I am not sure if they have any strategy at all. Pakistan is a state at war with itself. They are home to various terrorist tanzeems. They have done a lot of harm to Pakistan and the world. FATF action has also taken place. Despite that Pakistan has not changed its strategy as far as India is concerned. In fact in the last 30 years we haven’t seen any change in Pakistan’s approach towards the Valley.”

The Lt. General was also optimistic about the situation in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370. “After August 5, in December and January we saw people coming out on the streets. Even tourists had started coming. This really rattled Pakistan and this is why they have been desperate. The local awaam knows what is the truth.”