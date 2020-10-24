Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran

SOURCE: INDIA TV

The troops of the Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector. The quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there, an official said. According to the Indian Army officials, the Pakistan Army quadcopter was shot down at around 8 am today.

Earlier in October, the Indian Army had foiled Pakistan’s attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the LoC in Keran sector and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles.

Back in September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (COAS) undertook a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, to review the operational preparedness of troops and deployments at the Line of Control (LoC). In Kashmir Valley, he interacted with Chinar Corps commander, Lt Gen BS Raju and discussed the prevailing situation in the Valley and at the LoC. Gen Naravane also checked the winter preparedness for the soldiers deployed at the LoC in harsh conditions and inhospitable terrain. He also discussed the incessant ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan.

Till July, a total of 2,662 ceasefire violation cases were reported in the Valley against 3,168 ceasefire violations last year and 1,629 in 2018. This year till July, a total of 120 terror-related cases have been reported and last year during the same period – between January and July — 188 cases were reported. Till July, 35 security personnel lost their lives in line of duty and during the same period last year, 75 security personnel had lost their lives fighting terrorists.

Early September, Gen Naravane had also visited Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness amid the border tensions with China. The army chief also had elaborate discussions with local commanders about the strategy to thwart Chinese incursion attempts. He also went to the forward locations and interacted with the troops.