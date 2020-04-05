Pakistan Pushing Coronavirus Infected Terrorists Into Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Even as the world battles the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan seems to be unwilling to shed its dirty tricks against India. Republic TV has learnt that the Pakistan Army is working on a dubious plan in collaboration with the terror outfits as they are trying to push in COVID-19 infected Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir — the intent is not only to get rid of their patients, but also cause mayhem in the region.

The chatters picked up by security agencies in Kashmir suggest that Pakistan is planning to push in a large number of terrorists into the Valley who have been already infected with Coronavirus. The Pakistan Army has been successful in sending one such group of terrorists in the Valley.

LeT chief behind the tactic

Inputs received by security agencies suggest that a group of Laskar-e-Toiba terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, that had recently managed to infiltrate, has developed symptoms of COVID 19. “Their conversation with their handlers across suggests that they have started developing symptoms of COVID-19 and they have also infact have infected some local terrorists with coronavirus as well”, a highly placed source said.

The Laskar-e-Toiba has recently started recruiting its cadre from the Sindh province of Pakistan, which has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Its chief Hafiz Sayeed has himself been visiting Sindh province to recruit the men from there into his terror outfit so as to push them into the Indian side.

Nefarious intent

Security agencies say that by trying to push in the infiltrators suffering from COVID-19 into India, Pakistani agencies want to spread chaos in the Indian side, while also helping the country to deal with their own patients without any cost. Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country’s total population, crossing the 1,000-mark.

“By pushing in terrorists infected with Coronavirus inside Kashmir, Pakistan shows that it is not at all bothered about the people of Kashmir. They want to spread this disease into Kashmir, by getting rid of their own patients”, the source said.

The sources say that on April 2, the Indian Army lost contact with a group of five to six infiltrators along the line of control in Kupwara district as the ISI was desperate to push these terrorists into Indian side with increased ceasefire violations as they fear that if these terrorists spend more time in Terror camps or launch pads they could end up infecting Pakistan Army jawans and officers who run such camps.

“There are inputs that over 600 Pakistan Army jawans are already infected with COVID-19, mostly deployed near the line of control where these terror launch pads are situated”, the source said.

Recently Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, released an audio in which one could sense that he was concerned as the disease had already infiltrated into the terror ranks.