Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Be Tested After Meeting Philanthropist Who turned Positive

SOURCE: PTI

Imran Khan has agreed to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said today. Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Khan last week.

Mr Khan’s personal physician Faisal Sultan, told the media that he would undergo COVID-19 test. “Prime Minister Khan will undergo test of the coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county,” Dr Sultan said. “We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly.”

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan today reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country’s count to 192, while the number of confirmed infections spiked to over 9,000.

It is not clear how Mr Khan will run the government if he was asked to go into quarantine. He is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of cabinet.

Earlier, Saad, the son of Faisal Edhi, told the Dawn newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said. He said that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Faisal Edhi had met Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund. The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation in Pakistan.