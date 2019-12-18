Pakistan PM Imran Khan now warns of nuclear conflict with India over amended citizenship law

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been attacking India over the amended citizenship law, has now spoken of a nuclear conflict over the matter.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Khan said the legislation passed by Indian Parliament would not only lead to a refugee crisis in the South Asian region but may also lead to a conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours, The Times of India reported. He had also attacked the Narendra Modi government for repealing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August this year.

Hitting back at the Pakistani PM, India on Tuesday said Khan’s comments were nothing but “falsehoods”. , External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar rejected the claim that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir could force millions of Muslims to flee India due to “clampdown”.

Kumar said the Pakistani PM has once again “peddled familiar falsehoods” at an international forum to push his “narrow” political agenda. He accused him of making gratuitous and unwarranted remarks on India’s internal matters.

“It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his (Khan) habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“It has been the unfortunate experience of most of Pakistan’s neighbours that actions by that country have had adverse consequences next door,” he added.

Responding to the Pakistan PM’s criticism of the amended citizenship law, the official said Khan should devote his time and efforts on working for the country’s minorities.

“Over the past 72 years, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has systematically persecuted all of its minorities, forcing most of them to flee to India. Moreover, Prime Minister Khan wishes the world forgets what his Army did in 1971 to the people of the erstwhile East Pakistan. Pakistan must act to protect and promote the rights of its own minorities and co-religionists,” Kumar said.

India’s amended citizenship law provides for grant of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have come to India on or before December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution there.