Pakistan Plans supply of Suicide drones for attacks in Kashmir

Indian Intel agency has warned that Pakistan is overlooking the development of Do-it-yourself (DIY) small drone the size of a model airplane to be used to arm it with explosives to kill troops on the Kashmir and this drones might be provided to Pakistan backed terrorists and a new batch of infiltrators might be carrying them.

Rudimentary man-in-the-loop remote controlled setup with a fixed forward-facing video camera and a single front-mounted propeller drones made locally are cheaper to manufacture and can’t be traced back to the country where it was supplied to if it was manufactured by a multinational company.

Such kits for DIY projects are easily available for students projects and these drones can carry a single grenade that weighs only 180gms and drop it near troops or it can be packed with small quantities of IEDs which can severally injure troops often leading to death.

