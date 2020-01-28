Pakistan-origin EU MP Shaffaq Mohammed moved anti-CAA resolution in European Parliament

A day after New Delhi condemned the European Union (EU) Parliament’s decision to move a resolution against India over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Kashmir, it has been established that one of the resolutions was moved by Pakistan-origin EU Member of Parliament Shaffaq Mohammed. The resolution will be tabled on January 29.

While moving the resolution, Mohammed said that he and certain groups from within the European Parliament were concerned about the protests in India against the CAA.”We, Renew Europe, along with our colleagues in EPP, S&D, ECR, GUE/ NGL and the Greens have all had input into this motion I hold before you and we are deeply concerned about the violence that has occurred in many cities in India, the loss of life and the injuries. We, as critical friends of India, want to send a clear message from this Parliament that actually we are deeply concerned about the discriminatory nature of the Act itself and would like the government to make amendments so actually it welcomes all refugees and those being persecuted from neighbouring countries just as we do here in Europe. I look forward to a very constructive debate,” he had said.

“Some MEPs were surprised when Shaffaq Mohammed (Pak origin EU MP) introduced this matter. We will definitely vote against it,” Tomáš Zdechovský, an EU MP told Times Now over the phone.

Meanwhile, the Congress party accused the government of internationalising the issue. “The fact that the European Union is debating the CAA, this government has internationalised the issue of citizenship law,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.As reported earlier, the Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group have moved a total of six resolutions against CAA. Slamming the EU Parliament, India said that it hoped the “sponsors and supporters” of the resolutions will engage with the government to get a clear picture of the matter.