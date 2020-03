Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under lockdown as coronavirus cases reach 72

Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday imposed a lockdown for three weeks as the coronavirus cases in the region mounted to 72. PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed starting midnight on Monday, Dawn reported. Amid the lockdown, people will not be allowed to travel or go outside unnecessarily; transport will be suspended. However, one person from each family will be allowed to go out to purchase food.

Special passes will be issued to people for traveling in unavoidable circumstances.While PoK has announced a three-week complete lockdown, Punjab,Pakistan has imposed a 14-day partial lockdown, closing down parks and public places. Punjab province has reported 225 cases, second highest.

The death toll from Coronavirus in the country reached six.