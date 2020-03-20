Pakistan Navy’s Luna X 2000 UAV crashes in POK near LOC

German-made Luna X 2000 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in service with Pakistan Navy has reportedly crashed on Ghazi Road near Sialkot Border close to Line of Control with India. Video of the crashed UAV went viral in Pakistani Occupied Kashmir Area (POK), and many Pakistani Twitter in a moment of celebration thinking it was Indian Drone posted the video on Twitter before being debunked by Indian Twitter users.

Luna X 2000 is intended for close reconnaissance and can transmit live video data or taking higher resolution still images, but it can also perform other tasks such as particle sampling, ESM/Electronic countermeasures (radio/radar jamming), depending on its payload.

BSF late on Wednesday had seen a Pakistani drone crossing the international border near Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and had fired several rounds in the air. It is not clear when the video was shot and when the drone had crashed but the video which went viral on Twitter was put up on Friday 20th March.

Pakistan Navy had signed a contract on the 27 June 2012 with EMT for purchase for 8 Luna X 2000 UAVs along with 2 ground control stations and in 2020 also procured upgraded LUNA NG UAV.

