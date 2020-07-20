Pakistan Navy inducts first Yarmook-class corvette built by Dutch shipyard Damen

SOURCE: Navy Recognition

According to a Tweet released by the Pakistan Navy, the first Yarmook-class corvette was inducted on July 13, 2020, during an official ceremony at PN (Pakistan Navy) Dockyard, Khi. The Chief Guest, CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi termed the induction as an imp milestone for PN & said that PNS YARMOOK will act as a force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

Dutch shipyard Damen signed the contract with the Ministry of Defence Production for two multipurpose OPVs for the Pakistan Navy on 30th June, 2017, following a tender process. The Yarmool-class corvette is based on the design of offshore patrol vessels (OPV) developed by the Dutch Shipyard Damen. The ship was delivered in February 2020.

Damen will deliver the Second vessel PNS TABUK (Designate) in May this year. PNS YARMOOK is capable of performing a variety of maritime operations and can transport both a helicopter and a UAV. The ship can launch two high-speed RHIBs of 11.5 meters and 6.5 meters simultaneously and also has the capability to accommodate two TEUs for special mission based operations.

According to information released by the Pakistan Navy, the ship will be equipped with a remote weapon station armed with automatic cannon located at the front deck. She is also armed with 2×4 launchers for anti-ship missiles.

The Yarmook-class also has a landing pad and hangar for a helicopter. In addition, it can carry two RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boats), specifically one 11.5 m and one 6.5 m RHIB.