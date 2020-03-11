Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure in PoK, says Kashmiri leader

| By

SOURCE: ANI

A leader from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) lambasted on Pakistan for using the occupied region as a launching pad for terrorists and extremists, which heavily causes civilian casualties. Speaking to ANI here in Geneva at a conference titled “Contemporary challenges in the State of Jammu and Kashmir to combating terrorism, extremism and human rights violations”, exiled Kashmiri leader, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri asks Pakistan to stop funding and breeding the terrorists.

“The big challenge in our region, specially in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is extremism and terrorism. So, we are trying our best to strengthen the civil society and highlighting their miseries and through world community put pressure on Pakistan that Pakistan should stop funding and supporting terrorism and the infrastructure of terrorists must be dismantled in PoK and Pakistan should stop funding them”, said Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP).

The event organised by Jammu Kashmir International People’s Alliance (JKIPA) was attended by human rights experts, intellectuals and diplomats.